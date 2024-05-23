Shamakhi and those immediately returned to the Premier League - ANALYSIS

Another league fight of the Azerbaijan Championship has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that Shamakhi won the gold medals in the I League and won the right to play in the Premier League after a year.

The representative of the region achieved success in his first season in the lower division and immediately returned to the elite where he performed for many years. The formalization of this return will be made official at the meeting of the Licensing Commission on May 27.

Shamakhi's club of the same name is not the first team to get relegated. There have been enough teams that have achieved this in the Azerbaijan championship held since 1992.

Automobile speed in Avtomobilchi

In 1992, the First Azerbaijan championship was held. 8 of the 26 teams participating in the mass and larger scale competition left the elite. Two of them - Navahi's Ganjlik and Kurdemir's Shirvan clubs stopped the competition before the end of the season. 6 teams have been placed in the first group.

Those clubs were the first to fight to return. In 1993, two groups competed in the first division. Those who took the first place in their group qualified for the strong team. One of these lucky ones was Avtomobilchi. The representative of Yevlakh returned to the group of strongmen at the speed of a car. Although they lost to Khazri in the formal final, they won this right as the second place holder. Avtomobilchi, which was the first club to immediately return to the history of Azerbaijani football, left the elite in the 1993/94 season as well as in 1992. But this time there was no turning back.

Swimming in petrol, drowning in oil

In 1993, when Avtomobilchi triumphed in the 1st league, 20 teams played in the strong team. 6 of them fell into the lower group. Azneftyag, which spent the first two seasons in the elite, had to play in the 1st division in the 1993/94 season. Here, the oilmen who achieved success both in the group stage and in their "trio" of the final stage, immediately returned to the ranks of the strong. At that time, after the winners of the two groups of the final stage qualified for the upper division, a formal championship match did not take place between them. Azneftyag made history as the second team to return to the elite in the first season after being relegated. But he stopped working after 5 rounds in the strong group.

When Khazar was overflowing

The beginning of the 90s of the last century was marked by the immediate return of another team after leaving the strong group. Sumgayit sent Khazar to the elite in the 1994/95 season. But the representative of Sumgayit was enthusiastic in the next season. The club, which changed its name many times, became Sumgayit and became the champion in the 1st division. Khazar won gold medals and made a comeback in intense competition with Chinar Police Academy and Farid.

Last century is gone, back in our age

If the successes of Avtomobilchi, Azneftyag and Khazar happened in the last century, in the first half of the 90s, the great comebacks of MOIK happened as if yesterday. Ordu club was the first and for a long time the only team to come back from relegation in the 21st century. Shamakhi succeeded after them. Another achievement of Herbchiler is that he signed this comeback twice.

The Baku club, which was called OIK at that time, was relegated in the last century - in the 1999/2000 season. In the first championship of the 21st century - in the 2000/01 season, Herbchiler won the title of champion in a tough fight with Baku Umid and Gusar Shahdag with difficulty, due to additional indicators. At that time, OIK immediately turned to the elite for the first time.

History repeats itself

The expression "History repeats itself" came true without delay. After 8 years, the events took place in the same way. In the 2008/09 season, MOIK, which was last in the Premier League, was relegated to the I division. But again, the longing lasted only one year. In the 2009/10 season, Kapaz, which was called Ganja at that time, and Kapaz, which collected the same number of points, won two tickets to the MOIK Premier League. With this, MOIK went down in history as the first and so far the only team to make two quick comebacks in a row.

6th Case, 5th Club

Shamakhi is apparently the 5th club in the history of the Premier League to bounce back in its first year in the lower division. Considering that MOIK signed this twice, we witnessed the 6th such event. And the 7th can happen in the next season. The potential of Gabala, which left the Premier League, and the fact that Kakhaber Tskhadadze, the ambitious head coach, can do it seems real.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz