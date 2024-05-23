Record of the last 7 seasons repeated

The productivity record of the last 7 seasons in I League was repeated.

Idman.biz reports that this happened in the XXVII round.

11 goals were scored in the match between Iravan and Karvan.

The match, which ended with an 8:3 victory for the guests, is the absolute record of the season in the number of goals. The last such productivity was recorded in the last championship. Araz-Nakhchivan defeated Turan Tovuz-2 with a score of 6:5.

These two matches are the most scored matches in the last 7 seasons. More goals were scored last time in the 2016/17 season match between Sabail and Baku. A total of 14 goals were scored at that time. In this match, the home team won 11:3.

Idman.biz