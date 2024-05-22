Qarabag played 4 games in Qatar

The teams of Qarabag academy played friendly games within the framework of the Qatar training camp.

Idman.biz reports that the U-15 and U-17 teams of the Aghdam club tested their strength in the matches within the Aspire Academy Friendly Series.

Qarabag met with the teams of Aspire in the respective age group. Asian representative won 2:0 and 4:2 in U-17 matches. The goals of Qarabag were scored by Elgun Isagov and Habib Gadimov.

U-15 drew in the first match. Onur Aliyev signed the goal of Qarabag. Qatar team won the second match - 2:1. Polad Huseynov stood out in Qarabag.

