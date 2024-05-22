The referees for the matches between Azerbaijan and Turkiye

The referee appointments for the matches of the women's football team of Azerbaijan against Turkiye in the European Championship qualifying have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.

The match to be held in Erzincan on May 31 within the B League Group I will be managed by judges from France. Alexandra Collin will be the referee. She will be assisted by Elodie Coppola and Clothilde Brassart. The fourth referee will be Clemens Goncalves.

The match to be held in Baku on June 4 will be managed by a team of referees from Denmark. The main judge will be Nanna Andersen. She will be assisted by Sidsel Rasmussen and Anna Kjaer Schmidt. Frida Klarlund will appear as the fourth referee.

It should be noted that the first match will be held at 13 Subat Stadium in Erzincan, and the match in Baku at Dalga Arena.

