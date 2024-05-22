22 May 2024
Premier League top scorers - RESEARCH

22 May 2024 09:55
28
In the 2023/2024 season, 1246 goals were scored in 380 games in the English Premier League. During the season, 298 players found their way to the opponent's goal.

Idman.biz brings to your attention the statistics of the best scorers of the season.

The best scorer of the last Premier League season, although he did not score as much as last year, was still Manchester City forward Erling Haaland. The forward, who was the first with 36 goals last year, has maintained his position this time with 27 goals scored in 31 games (average - 0.87 per game).

Cole Palmer, who played 34 games for Chelsea and Manchester City in the current season's scorers' competition, came second with 22 goals, and Alexander Isak (Newcastle), who scored 21 times in 34 games, came third.

Phil Foden, who is fourth with 19 goals, is also a representative of the champion Manchester City. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa, 19 goals), Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth, 19), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, 18), Heung-min Son (Tottenham, 17) are among the productive players. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) and Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) scored 16 times each.

The king of penalties of the season is Cole Palmer with 9 goals. Erling Haaland scored 7 times, Bukayo Saka scored 6 times. Mohamed Salah missed the most penalties. The Egyptian footballer failed in 2 out of 7 attempts.

Cole Palmer, the Championship's second top scorer, and Phil Foden, the fourth, are in midfield. Midfielder Bukayo Saka has the third indicator.
Christian Romero (Tottenham) stands out the most from the defenders - 5 goals.

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) has the most assists in the Premier League - 13 times. Cole Palmer (Chelsea/Manchester City) assisted 11 times. 9 players have 10 assists. In general, 283 players made goal assists during the season.

Cole Palmer is the leader of the Premier League for the total number of goals and assists - 33. He scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists. Erling Haaland and Ollie Watkins have 32. Manchester City added 5 assists to his 27 goals, while Aston Villa scored 19 goals and 13 assists.

In total, 365 players of the Premier League helped their team with goals or assists.

Vugar Mammadov
Idman.biz

