The main candidate for the position of Chelsea head coach has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the Blues is interested in Mitchell's service.

The 48-year-old coach of Girona can be the successor of Mauricio Pochettino. An alternative option for the Londoners is Entso Maresca, who coaches Leicester.

It should be noted that Pochettino has been coaching Chelsea since July 2023. Under his leadership, the club took the 6th place in the Premier League.

Idman.biz