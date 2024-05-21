Azerbaijan’s match referees announced

The referees of the friendly games to be held by the Azerbaijan national team in June have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that local referees have been appointed for the matches of the Azerbaijan national team that will face Albania and Kazakhstan in Hungary.

The referee of the meeting with Albania on June 7 will be Mihay Kaprali. He will be assisted by István Albert and Gergo Vigh-Tarsonyi. The fourth referee will be Istvan Vad.

Gergo Bogar will appear as the head referee in the match against Kazakhstan four days later. His assistants will be Theodoros Georgiou and Balaj Shalai. Bense Shonka was appointed as the fourth judge.

It should be noted that both games will be held at the Haladas Sport Complex. The first match will start at 21:00 Baku time, the second match at 18:00.

Idman.biz