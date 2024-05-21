21 May 2024
Another champion for Qarabag

21 May 2024 10:55
Another champion for Qarabag

Another team that will compete with Qarabag in the Champions League first qualifying round has been announced.

According to Idman.biz, Borac won the title of champion in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The representative of Banja Luka won gold medals with a 4:3 victory over Igman. Borac is the 28th team that qualified for the first qualifying round of the Champions League. However, it has not yet been determined in which basket they will be placed.

First qualifying round
Seeded
Ferencvárosi (Hungary)
Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
Slovan (Slovakia)
Ludogorets (Bulgaria)
HIK (Finland)
Flora (Estonia)
Steaua (Romania)
Klaksvik (Faroe Islands) )
Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)
Lincoln (Gibraltar)
TNS (Wales)
RFS (Latvia)
Petrocub (Moldova)

Unseeded
Dinamo (Batumi, Georgia)
Sellye (Slovenia)
Hamrun (Malta)
Larne (Northern Ireland)
Dinamo (Minsk, Belarus)
Panevejis (Lithuania)
Ordabasi (Kazakhstan)
Vikingur (Iceland)
Struga (North Macedonia)
Differdange (Luxembourg)
Decic (Montenegro)
Santa Coloma (Andorra)
Virtus (San Marino)

Uncertain
Balikani (Kosovo)
Borats (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Champion of Armenia
Champion of Albania

It should be noted that 30 teams will compete in the first qualifying round. The first two rounds will be drawn on June 18-19.

