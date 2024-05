Athletic has extended the contract with their head coach Ernesto Valverde.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Spanish club.

The 60-year-old specialist will coach the representative of La Liga until the summer of 2025. The previous agreement of the coach of the Bilbao club was supposed to expire at the end of the current season.

It should be noted that Valverde has been leading Atletik since the summer of 2022.

