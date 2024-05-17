Qarabag leave for Qatar

The teams of Qarabag academy will go on international trips.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Aghdam club.

Two teams of Qarabag are going to Turkiye and two to Qatar. U-9 and U-14 have started to compete in the "Junior World Cup" to be organized in Antalya, Turkiye. The tournament will be held on May 17-19.

U-9's opponents will include teams such as Fatih Karagumruk, Antalyaspor, Besiktas and Pakhtakor (Uzbekistan). U-14 will compete against Antalyaspor, Oina (Kazakhstan), Sabah, Dinamo (Batumi, Georgia) and other opponents.

U-15 and U-17 will participate in "Aspire Academy Friendly Series" to be organized in Qatar. The teams will test their strength in two friendly matches within the framework of the visit led by the academy's manager Nail Karimov and coordinator Aftandil Hajiyev. These matches will take place on the 19th and 21st of the month. With this, the number of international trips of Qarabag academy during the season will reach 8.

