AFFA president and Jesper Möller met

A meeting was held today between AFFA president Rovshan Najaf and Danish Football Association (DBU) president and UEFA Executive Committee member Jesper Möller.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the association.

At the meeting, detailed views on mutual cooperation between AFFA and DBU were exchanged. There were mainly discussions about the development of children's football and refereeing, as well as the format of domestic leagues.

Rovshan Najaf wished success to the Danish national team in the games to be held within the framework of EURO-2024. Möller thanked the AFFA president for the good wishes.

It should be noted that AFFA president participated in the 74th FIFA Congress held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

Idman.biz