17 May 2024
EN

AFFA president and Jesper Möller met

Football
News
17 May 2024 15:32
AFFA president and Jesper Möller met

A meeting was held today between AFFA president Rovshan Najaf and Danish Football Association (DBU) president and UEFA Executive Committee member Jesper Möller.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the association.

At the meeting, detailed views on mutual cooperation between AFFA and DBU were exchanged. There were mainly discussions about the development of children's football and refereeing, as well as the format of domestic leagues.

Rovshan Najaf wished success to the Danish national team in the games to be held within the framework of EURO-2024. Möller thanked the AFFA president for the good wishes.

It should be noted that AFFA president participated in the 74th FIFA Congress held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ukraine national players for EURO-2024
17:10
Euro 2024

Ukraine national players for EURO-2024

The head coach of the national team, Sergey Rebrov, has identified the players he will trust in the tournament
Birthday WISH from Vadim Vasilyev
17:04
Football

Birthday WISH from Vadim Vasilyev

"We are not forgotten because of them"
Qarabag leave for Qatar
15:54
Football

Qarabag leave for Qatar

The tournament will be held on May 17-19
Awarding Ceremony in I League
15:08
Football

Awarding Ceremony in I League

The event will take place on May 23
New Cup for the champion of Azerbaijan - VIDEO
15:05
Football

New Cup for the champion of Azerbaijan - VIDEO

This was announced by the institution's press service
AFFA gives 5-match suspension to the Brazilian player
14:40
Football

AFFA gives 5-match suspension to the Brazilian player

AFFA punished the Imishli player Guilherme Silva

Most read

Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO
14 May 17:38
Football

Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO

A ball girl mouthed “Juve merda” before the Fiorentina - Monza match kick off
Manuel Neuer becomes the 12th of Bundesliga “Club 500+ games” – LIST
16 May 11:12
Football

Manuel Neuer becomes the 12th of Bundesliga “Club 500+ games” – LIST

There are 12 players in the table
Mbappe will miss the game against Nice
15 May 13:33
Football

Mbappe will miss the game against Nice

This meeting will be held on May 15 at the Allianz Riviera
End of an era: Last staff photo at Anfield - VIDEO
10:26
Football

End of an era: Last staff photo at Anfield - VIDEO

Jurgen Klopp immortalized his last moments together with all Liverpool staff