Awarding Ceremony in I League

The awarding ceremony of the 2023/2024 season will be held in the I League of the Azerbaijan Football Championship.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the PFL press service.

The event will take place on May 23. Gold medals and a trophy will be presented to the champion team at the stadium where they play their home games during the season. The awarding ceremony will start at 17:00 regardless of the venue.

It should be noted that after 26 rounds, the leader of the I League is the Shamakhi club.

