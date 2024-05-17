17 May 2024
Awarding Ceremony in I League

Football
News
17 May 2024 15:08
The awarding ceremony of the 2023/2024 season will be held in the I League of the Azerbaijan Football Championship.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the PFL press service.

The event will take place on May 23. Gold medals and a trophy will be presented to the champion team at the stadium where they play their home games during the season. The awarding ceremony will start at 17:00 regardless of the venue.

It should be noted that after 26 rounds, the leader of the I League is the Shamakhi club.

Idman.biz

