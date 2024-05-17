AFFA gives 5-match suspension to the Brazilian player

AFFA punished the Imishli player Guilherme Silva.

Idman.biz reports that this was caused by the actions of the international in the match against Araz Saatli of the XXVI round of the I League.

In the 87th minute of the match, the 23-year-old Brazilian tried to hit the opposing football player after receiving a straight red card for aggressive behavior. He was suspended for 4 games for this action.

Because he received a red card before the end of the 3-month probationary period set for him last month, that 1-game conditional punishment was also added to the disqualification. Guilherme was suspended for 5 games in total, Imishli was fined 300 manats.

Idman.biz