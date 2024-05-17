AFFA DECISION regarding Shamakhi

AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting.

Idman.biz informs that decisions were made at the meeting about what happened in the game Garadag Lokbatan - Shamakhi of the XXVI round of the I League.

Shamakhi was fined 150 manats due to the use of pyrotechnics by the visitors' fans. Fans will be compensated by the club for the damage caused by the breaking of 3 seats at the Lokbatan OIK Stadium, and the destruction of 1 door in the dressing room by Shamakhi players.

The visitors, whose 4 players received yellow cards, were fined 70 manats. After the match, Garadag Lokbatan was fined 80 manats for entering the field by outsiders.

