17 May 2024
EN

AFFA DECISION regarding Shamakhi

Football
News
17 May 2024 13:33
AFFA DECISION regarding Shamakhi

AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting.

Idman.biz informs that decisions were made at the meeting about what happened in the game Garadag Lokbatan - Shamakhi of the XXVI round of the I League.

Shamakhi was fined 150 manats due to the use of pyrotechnics by the visitors' fans. Fans will be compensated by the club for the damage caused by the breaking of 3 seats at the Lokbatan OIK Stadium, and the destruction of 1 door in the dressing room by Shamakhi players.

The visitors, whose 4 players received yellow cards, were fined 70 manats. After the match, Garadag Lokbatan was fined 80 manats for entering the field by outsiders.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ukraine national players for EURO-2024
17:10
Euro 2024

Ukraine national players for EURO-2024

The head coach of the national team, Sergey Rebrov, has identified the players he will trust in the tournament
Birthday WISH from Vadim Vasilyev
17:04
Football

Birthday WISH from Vadim Vasilyev

"We are not forgotten because of them"
Qarabag leave for Qatar
15:54
Football

Qarabag leave for Qatar

The tournament will be held on May 17-19
AFFA president and Jesper Möller met
15:32
Football

AFFA president and Jesper Möller met

At the meeting, detailed views on mutual cooperation between AFFA and DBU were exchanged
Awarding Ceremony in I League
15:08
Football

Awarding Ceremony in I League

The event will take place on May 23
New Cup for the champion of Azerbaijan - VIDEO
15:05
Football

New Cup for the champion of Azerbaijan - VIDEO

This was announced by the institution's press service

Most read

Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO
14 May 17:38
Football

Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO

A ball girl mouthed “Juve merda” before the Fiorentina - Monza match kick off
Manuel Neuer becomes the 12th of Bundesliga “Club 500+ games” – LIST
16 May 11:12
Football

Manuel Neuer becomes the 12th of Bundesliga “Club 500+ games” – LIST

There are 12 players in the table
Mbappe will miss the game against Nice
15 May 13:33
Football

Mbappe will miss the game against Nice

This meeting will be held on May 15 at the Allianz Riviera
End of an era: Last staff photo at Anfield - VIDEO
10:26
Football

End of an era: Last staff photo at Anfield - VIDEO

Jurgen Klopp immortalized his last moments together with all Liverpool staff