Europa League: Azerbaijan’s 9 potential opponents

9 of the 16 teams to participate in the first European League have qualifying round been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the pot, which will include 6 of these clubs, has also been confirmed.

The team and pot that will represent Azerbaijan in the competition have not been determined yet. But the clubs that have already qualified for the tournament are considered possible opponents of our representative in any case. Even if they are in different baskets in the first round, it is possible for them to meet in the next round.

It should be noted that the winner of the Azerbaijan Cup will play in the Europa League. If Qarabag wins the cup, the silver medalist will go to the Europa League.

Europa League

I qualifying round



Seeded

Rijeka (Croatia)

Tobol (Kazakhstan)

Unseeded

Elfsborg (Sweden)

Corvinul (Romania)

Botev (Bulgaria)

Rujomberok (Slovakia)

Representative of Slovenia

Uncertain

Silkeborg (Denmark)

Visla (Poland)

Paksi (Hungary)

Representative of Israel

Representative of Greece

Representative of Cyprus

Representative of Azerbaijan

Representative of Moldova

Representative of Kosovo

It should be noted that 16 teams will compete in the first qualifying round. The first two rounds will be drawn on June 18-19.

Idman.biz