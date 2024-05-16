Palmer reaches Lampard - VİDEO

Chelsea won 2:1 against Brighton in the postponed match of the English Premier League XXXIV round.

Idman.biz reports that Cole Palmer opened the score in the match.

This was the 22nd goal of the English midfielder in the current season of the Premier League. He shared the name of the 3rd player who scored the most championship goals in one season in the Chelsea team.

Palmer repeated Frank Lampard's performance in the 2009/10 season. Only Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (23 in 2000/01 and 2001/02) and Didier Drogba (29 in 2009/10) have scored more goals.

It should be noted that Chelsea is ranked 6th in the tournament table with 60 points.

Idman.biz