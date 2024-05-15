AFFA representatives at the UEFA seminar - PHOTO

In Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, a seminar on "Variable game formats and the player's career path in grassroots football" is being organized by UEFA.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.

Representatives of 15 countries - Azerbaijan, Croatia, Czech Republic, Faroe Islands, Hungary, Luxembourg, Northern Ireland, Northern Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and Ukraine - participated in the event, which started on May 12 and will last until May 16. AFFA Employees - Head of the Mass Football Department Farrukh Ismayilov, Manager of Social Responsibility in Football Kifayat Mustafayeva and specialist of the Mass Football Department Orkhan Mikayilli participate in the seminar.

In the seminar, discussions are held about the application of different game formats in grassroots football, the ability of children to stay in football at an early age, the important role of social responsibility in grassroots football and other topics.

