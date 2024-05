Real signed a record in the history of the number of clean sheets in one season in LaLiga.

Idman.biz reports that the Madrid club kept a clean sheet in 20 matches of the championship.

This became official in the match against Alaves. The representative of the capital city defeated his opponent with a score of 5:0.

Until then, the record of Real was equal to 19. The Madrid players achieved that indicator in the 1986/87, 1987/88 and 2019/20 seasons.

