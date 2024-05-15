15 May 2024
15 May 2024 11:00
Premier League Trophy waiting for its owner

The Premier League Trophy will be awarded after the last game of the round.

The organizers of the competition will stick to the tradition of the championship, as Idman.biz reports.

The name of the winner of the Premier League will be clarified in the XXXVIII round. Manchester City with 88 points will host West Ham, and Arsenal, two points behind, will host Everton.

Since both teams have a chance to take the 1st place, the championship trophy of the Premier League will be played in two matches. The original of the award will be in Manchester. A ‘replica’ of the trophy will be taken to London.

It should be noted that the matches of the last round will be held on May 19.

