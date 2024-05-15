15 May 2024
Undefeatable: Rodri repeats the World Record

Manchester City player Rodri repeated the record of football history.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by IFFHS.

The English Premier League away match against Tottenham (2:0) was the 73rd unbeaten game in a row for the Spanish midfielder. He received his last defeat in the team of his club on February 12, 2023.

Rodri repeated the record of two players of the legendary team of Milan in the 80s and 90s of the last century. At that time, Demetrio Albertini and Paolo Maldini were unbeaten in 73 consecutive games. But Rodri won more during the streak.

It should be noted that 14 football players with a series of at least 55 matches were included in the IFFHS table.

1. Rodri (Manchester City) - 73
2. Demetrio Albertini (Milan) - 73
3. Paolo Maldini (Milan) - 73
4. Charlie Shaw (Celtic) - 66
5. Joseph Dodds ( Celtic) - 66
6. Alec McNair (Celtic) - 64
7. John Browning (Celtic) - 63
8. James McMenemy (Celtic) - 60
9. Sebastiano Rossi (Milan) - 59
10 Ricardo Carvalho (Chelsea) – 58
11. Andrew Makati (Celtic) – 58
12. Viv Anderson (Nottingham Forest) – 57
13. Alejandro Girmaldo (Benfica, Bayer) – 55
14. Patsy Gallaher (Celtic) – 55

