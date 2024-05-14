14 May 2024
EN

Leicester as an example for Gabala

14 May 2024 15:02
Leicester as an example for Gabala

"Nobody wanted Gabala to leave the Premier League. But this season they did not succeed and took the last place."

Vagif Javadov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

The veteran striker, who also wore the Gabala jersey, said that the decision made regarding the representative of the region at the meeting of t Leicester he AFFA Executive Committee was correct: "This is a very correct decision because the principles of sports are protected. I believe that promotion to the Premier League will be the main goal for Gabala next season. If the number of teams increases next season, Gabala will be one of them. They have good academies and good infrastructure. It will be an interesting season in the I League. I would like them to come back and become champions after being relegated to the I League like Leicester.

According to Javadov, it is also a good thing that the limit has not changed: "Nowadays it is a bit early to change something. Because in terms of infrastructure, number of teams, players, this decision would be considered a bit early. I think everything is true. You just need patience."

The veteran football player expressed his opinion on the issue of appointing the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team not being discussed: "Probably they want to make the right choice, not to rush the decision regarding the head coach. It is not right to choose a head coach in haste. Therefore, it is still not discussed. The main thing is that regardless of the name, Azerbaijan football should win."

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

