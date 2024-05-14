Yunis Huseynov: "If they return football to the regions, there will be development"

"At the meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee, it was taken as a basis not to violate the sports principles."

Veteran football player Yunis Huseynov told Idman.biz.

The expert evaluated the decisions taken at the meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee. He said that it is very sad that Gabala left the Premier League: "Not only I, but all the experts and journalists did not want it. Because their infrastructure is very good. Stadiums, bases, academies are at a high level. I think they will play in the I League for 1 year and return to the Premier League again. At least I hope so. One of the decisions is to increase the number of clubs in the future. I believe that it will be better if the number of teams is increased. If they return football to the regions, development will increase. Let's wait for the number of teams to increase."

Huseynov also commented on the decision regarding the foreigner limit: "The 7+4 limit remained unchanged. After one season this can be changed to 8+3. Of course, that situation will benefit the clubs with a large budget. They want the foreigner to play. But if the limit of 7+4 remains, it will be better. This would be more profitable for our national team."

It should be noted that after the meeting of the Executive Committee, it was confirmed that Gabala will leave the Premier League next year. In the new season, the first place team in the I League will replace the regional club. Currently, Garadagh Lokbatan is the leader of the competition with 53 points.

