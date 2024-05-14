Winners of the Azerbaijan Championship will be determined

Today, the 2023/24 season of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Championship will be concluded.

Idman.biz reports that the winners will be announced on the last game day.

First, the match for the 3rd place will be held at the Baku Tennis Academy. Odlar Yurdu and Real will determine the winner of the bronze medal.

The championship will end with the final match. Birbasha Baku and Aznur will fight for being champion.

Azerbaijan Championship

May 14,

Game for the 3rd place

19:30. Odlar Yurdu - Real

Final

21:00. Birbasha Baku - Aznur

Idman.biz