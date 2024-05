The starting time of the friendly match between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has been changed.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.

The meeting to be held on June 11 will start at 18:00 Baku time. The match will be held at the Haladás Sportkomplexum in Hungary.

It should be noted that on June 7, at 21:00 Baku time, the Azerbaijani national team will play an international friendly match with the Albanian national team at the same venue.

Idman.biz