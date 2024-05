English club Bournemouth has extended the contract with its head coach Andoni Iraola.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Premier League representative.

The specialist will remain in his post until the summer of 2026. The 41-year-old Spaniard started his work at Bournemouth in the summer of 2023.

It should be noted that the team, which collected 48 points in 37 games, ranked 11th in the tournament table.

