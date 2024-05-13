Fixtures of season’s last matches determined

The game fixtures of the XXXVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has been announced.
Idman.biz reports that the PFL press service has announced the time and place of the last matches of the 2023/24 season.
The meetings will cover two days. All the matches of the tour will be broadcast live on the CBC Sport TV channel.
Azerbaijan Premier League
XXXVI round
May 25 (Saturday)
Zira - Sabail
Zira Sports Complex stadium, 19:00
Neftchi - Sabah
Neftchi Arena, 19:00
Sumgait - Gabala
Sumgait City Stadium named after Mehdi Huseynzade, 19:00
May 26 (Sunday)
Turan Tovuz - Kapaz
Tovuz City Stadium, 17:00
Araz-Nakhchivan - Qarabag
Azersun Arena, 19:30
Idman.biz