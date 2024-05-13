13 May 2024
EN

Football
News
13 May 2024 15:52
Awarding of Qarabag is left to the last round

The venue of the game Araz-Nakhchivan - Qarabag of the XXXVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has been changed.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the PFL press service.

The match will be held at Azersun Arena. This was caused by the works carried out in the Liv Bona Dea Arena in connection with the final game of the Azerbaijan Cup and the awarding ceremony of the 2023/24 season of the Premier League.

An award ceremony will be held after the game Araz-Nakhchivan - Qarabag. At the event to be held in Azersun Arena, the current season's champion Qarabag will be presented with medals and a championship trophy, as well as awards for the top scorer of the tournament.

It should be noted that the match will be held on May 26.

Idman.biz

