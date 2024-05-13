13 May 2024
7th in Premier League history

13 May 2024 10:55
Neftchi signed a rare indicator in the Azerbaijan championships.

Idman.biz reports that the Baku club, which conceded 5 goals to Qarabag in the XXXIII round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, scored the same number of goals against Kapaz in the XXXIV round - 0:5 and 5:1.

For the first time in the history of the Baku representative showed such productivity in the match after a match, when he conceded 5 or more. This is the 7th time such an incident has occurred in the national championships held since 1992.

This was achieved last time by AZAL. In the 2011/12 season, the representative of the capital won against Simurg after losing 1:7 to Neftchi - 5:1.
In addition to Neftchi and AZAL, 3 other teams have faced similar situations. Turan has experienced such a series of games three times. They ranked two different matches in 1997/98 (Qarabag 1:5, Kur-Nur 5:1), 1998/99 (Baku Fehlesi 1:5, Sahdag 8:0) and 2000/01 (Neftchi 1 :5, Araz-Nakhchivan 7:2) seasons.

Sumgayit Khazar 1999/2000 (Shafa 0:5, Neftgaz 5:0), Qarabag 2001/02 (Shamkir 1:5, Shahdag 6:0) 5 or more seasons showed productivity after the meeting in which he conceded many goals.

