AFFA will discuss the future of Azerbaijani football

The next meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee will be held today.

The meeting will take place in the institution's administrative building.

The agenda of the meeting included 4 important issues for the future of the Azerbaijani football. The discussion of AFFA's development strategy will consist of two parts. Committee members are faced with the tasks of defining development goals and writing a strategy.

Two important issues related to the Azerbaijan Premier League will be discussed at the meeting. Members will discuss increasing the number of teams and the legionary limit that will be applied in the 2024/25 season. The agenda also included discussions on the budget of AFFA for 2024.

It should be noted that the event will start at 15:00.

