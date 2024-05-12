Virts plan of Real

Bayer midfielder Florian Virts has been targeted by Real.

Idman.biz reports that the Madrid club plans to transfer the 21-year-old football player in the next season.

Virts has become the center of attention of continental clubs with his play in the German Bundesliga and Europa League in the 2023/2024 season. Real has started negotiations with Bayer and wants to make a preliminary agreement. Florian's transfer price is estimated at 110 million euros.

It should be noted that the young star has a contract with Bayer until the summer of 2027. He scored 18 goals and 19 assists in 46 games this season.

Idman.biz