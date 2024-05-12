Sheydayev's head coach was dismissed

Azerbaijani football player Ramil Sheydayev was left without a head coach.

Idman.biz reports that an official statement was issued by the Kocaelispor club.

In the opening statement, it was stated that the head coach Mustafa Gürsel had parted ways. The 54-year-old specialist has been leading the team since February. Kocaelispor won 3 times, drew 3 times and lost 5 times in 11 matches under his leadership.

It should be noted that Ramil's team, which finished the season in the 6th place, will fight for the playoffs. Izmit club will face Corum.

Idman.biz