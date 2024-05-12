Azerbaijan national team will play Georgia

The Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-17 football players will try their strength in a friendly match.

Idman.biz reports that it was announced by the press service of AFFA.

Azerbaijan national team will hold a training camp in Baku on May 13-21. 24 players will perform in the training. Azerbaijan team will test their strength with their Georgian counterparts on May 18 and 21.

It should be noted that both matches will be held at 17:00 on the main field of the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Elshan Nasirov-Qarabag

Mehdi Hesenov-Neftchi

Ilkin Gocayev-Sumgait

Emir Fetiyev-Neftchi

Murad Gurbanov-Zire

Kamil Mammedov-Neftchi

Farid Jabbarli-Zire

Tuncay Ahmadov-Marcet (Spain)

Sahil Asgarli-Marcet (Spain)

Tunar Muradov- Turan Tovuz

Nadir Nasibli-Marcet (Spain)

Ariz Karimli-Marcet (Spain)

Sinan-Mehdizade-Marcet (Spain)

Nihad Isagov- Kepez

Emil Hasanov- Sumgait

Tunar Huseynov-EFA

Ali Gazibeyov-Qarabag

Ali Aliyev-Qarabag

Ehliman Huseynzade-Zire

Elshan Atakishiyev-Neftchi

Muhammed Chodarov-Marcet (Spain)

Islam Hesenov-Srvena Zvezda (Serbia)

Ali Ibrahim-Qarabag

Tunar Rzayev-Marcet (Spain)

Idman.biz