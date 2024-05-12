12 May 2024
12 May 2024 16:35
Azerbaijan national team will play Georgia

The Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-17 football players will try their strength in a friendly match.

Idman.biz reports that it was announced by the press service of AFFA.

Azerbaijan national team will hold a training camp in Baku on May 13-21. 24 players will perform in the training. Azerbaijan team will test their strength with their Georgian counterparts on May 18 and 21.

It should be noted that both matches will be held at 17:00 on the main field of the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Elshan Nasirov-Qarabag
Mehdi Hesenov-Neftchi
Ilkin Gocayev-Sumgait
Emir Fetiyev-Neftchi
Murad Gurbanov-Zire
Kamil Mammedov-Neftchi
Farid Jabbarli-Zire
Tuncay Ahmadov-Marcet (Spain)
Sahil Asgarli-Marcet (Spain)
Tunar Muradov- Turan Tovuz
Nadir Nasibli-Marcet (Spain)
Ariz Karimli-Marcet (Spain)
Sinan-Mehdizade-Marcet (Spain)
Nihad Isagov- Kepez
Emil Hasanov- Sumgait
Tunar Huseynov-EFA
Ali Gazibeyov-Qarabag
Ali Aliyev-Qarabag
Ehliman Huseynzade-Zire
Elshan Atakishiyev-Neftchi
Muhammed Chodarov-Marcet (Spain)
Islam Hesenov-Srvena Zvezda (Serbia)
Ali Ibrahim-Qarabag
Tunar Rzayev-Marcet (Spain)

Idman.biz

