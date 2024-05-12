12 May 2024
The 6th possible opponent of Qarabag: in the Champions League

12 May 2024 12:42
Another possible opponent of Qarabag in the first qualifying round of the Champions League has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that the champion of Azerbaijan may face the club Larne of Northern Ireland.

The representative of Great Britain will be one of the unseeded in the first qualifying round. The reason for this is that Lincoln won the title of champion in Gibraltar. The representative of "Dwarf Country" fell into the scattered basket, as a result of which Larne went to the other side.

The champion of Northern Ireland is the 6th possible opponent of Qarabag. So far, it has been confirmed that Virtus, Panevejis, Ordabasy, Minsk Dinamo and Vikingur will also be included in this basket.

I classification stage
Scattered teams
Ferencvárosi (Hungary)
Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
Slovan (Slovakia)
HIK (Finland)
Flora (Estonia)
Steaua (Romania)
Klasvik (Faroe Islands)
Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)
Lincoln (Gibraltar)
New Saints (Wales)

They are not scattered
Larne (Northern Ireland)
Dynamo (Minsk, Belarus)
Panevezys (Lithuania)
Ordubasy (Kazakhstan)
Vikingur (Iceland)
Virtus (San Marino)

Uncertainties
RFS (Latvia)
Dinamo (Batumi, Georgia)
Selye (Slovenia)
Hamrun (Malta)

It should be noted that 30 teams will compete in the first qualifying round. The first two rounds will be drawn on June 18-19.

Idman.biz

