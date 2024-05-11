11 May 2024
AFFA announces the date of discussion for team number and limit

Football
News
11 May 2024 11:31
The time and agenda of the meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the association.

The event will be held on May 13 in the administrative building of AFFA. The agenda of the meeting, which will start at 15:00, includes 4 issues.

1. Discussion of AFFA's development strategy
- Determination of development goals
- Writing of the strategy

2. Discussion of increasing the number of teams in the Azerbaijan Premier League

3. Discussion of the foreigner limit to be applied in the 2024/2025 season in the Azerbaijan Premier League

4. Discussion of the AFFA budget for 2024.

