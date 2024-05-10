10 May 2024
Conference League: Olympiakos the 2nd finalist

Football
News
10 May 2024 09:23
Conference League: Olympiakos the 2nd finalist

The second finalist in the Conference League was determined.

Idman.biz reports that Olympiakos hosted Aston Villa in the last second leg of the semi-finals.
Having won an unexpected victory in England, the Greeks have not lost their advantage. El Kaabi, who scored a hat trick in the first match, doubled this time. The Moroccan forward was the author of 5 of the 6 goals scored against Aston Villa.
It should be noted that the winner of the pair will meet with Fiorentina in the final, which will be held in Athens on May 29.

Conference League
Semi-Finals, second leg
May 9,
11:00 p.m. Olympiakos - Aston Villa - 2:0
First game - 4:2

Idman.biz

