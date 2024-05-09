10 May 2024
Outsider's Group Winner - PRESENTATION

Football
News
9 May 2024 17:10
Outsider's Group Winner - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. There are 36 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024. This week we look at the teams in Group A. Hungary is in the same "four" as the host Germany, Switzerland and Scotland.

The team that boasts of yesterday
Hungary is one of the rare nationalities that has not been able to return its former glory later. Although all the big teams have their downs, they only boast of yesterday's successes. Hungarians were one of the most powerful in the world in the middle of the last century. The team with many stars like Ferents Puskas, Sandor Kocish, Florian Albert won three championships in the Olympics and two silvers in the World Cups. Eli's greatest success in Europe was the semi-final in 1964.

From the top to the basement
In the following years, Hungary could not show itself. The World Cup held in Mexico in 1986 is their last World Cup. In general, it was possible to participate in the big tournament - EURO-2016 only after 30 years. At that time, the team that reached the 1/8 finals remained in the group at EURO-2020. The Hungarians, who reached the final stage of the continental championship for the 3rd time in a row and for the 4th time in their history, are more hopeful this time. This is not without reason.

Easy qualifying round
The Hungarian national team passed the qualifying stage quite easily. This was also influenced by the lot. In the same group as Serbia, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Montenegro, Puskas' compatriots did not find a rival. Dominik Soboslai, who finished the cycle undefeated, and his teammates went to Germany as the 1st place winners. These results gave hope to the fans. It is true that the team did not face a difficult opponent. But in Germany, there are not so terrible rivals like Switzerland and Scotland in the group. In short, the team coached by Marco Rossi is determined to fight for the 1/8 finals. The fact that everyone sees them as outsiders can work in the team's favor. It is about the lack of pressure on the team and the confidence of the opponents.

Matches of the Hungarian national team in the group
June 15. Hungary – Switzerland
June 19. Germany – Hungary
June 23. Scotland - Hungary

It should be noted that group A meetings will be held in Munich, Cologne, Stuttgart and Frankfurt.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

