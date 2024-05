The schedule of qualifying matches of the Azerbaijan national U-19 team players has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.

Azerbaijan will compete in the 7th group in the qualifying round of the European Championship 2024/25 season. U-19 will face Ireland on November 13, Iceland on November 16, and Moldova on November 19.

It should be noted that the matches of the group will be held in Moldova.

