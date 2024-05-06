If Neftchi does not go to the Europa League...

It has become clear in which basket the representative of Azerbaijan in the European League will be placed in the draw of the first qualifying round.

Idman.biz reports that among the only candidates for the tournament, only Neftchi will be in the basket if it participates in the second-tier club tournament.

If another club of ours participates in this competition, it will be among the non-dispersed ones. The reason for this is the coefficients of our representatives.

16 teams will play in the first qualifying round of the European League. Neftchi with 10,000 points in his account can be one of the 8 participants with the highest rating. This number is 4,025 in Zira, Sumgayit, Sabah and Sabail, which has only theoretical chances. This means taking a place in the second "eight", that is, among the unseeded.

But Neftchi has very low chances of making it to the European League. For this, Qarabag must defeat Zira in the final of the cup, and black-whites must take second place in the championship. The fate of Miodrag Bojovic's team, which is currently 5th, is not in their own hands. If the victory in the last three rounds guarantees to go to the Conference League with the 4th place, for the 2nd and 3rd places, the losses of the others are necessary.

It has already been confirmed that the representatives of Elfsborg (Sweden), Ružomberok (Slovakia), as well as Romania and Slovenia will not be scattered. The Croatian club will be scattered.

It should be noted that the draw for the first two qualifying rounds of the European Cups will be held on June 18-19.

