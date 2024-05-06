6 May 2024
EN

Another goodbye to the European dream

Football
News
6 May 2024 10:27
Another goodbye to the European dream

Another club in the Azerbaijan Premier League has officially lost its chance to qualify for the European Cup.

Idman.biz reports that the theoretical chances of Turan Tovuz to participate in the continental cups ended in the XXXIII round.

Aykhan Abbasov's students lost 1:2 in the home match against Zira. With that, the Westerners are 10 points away from the settlement club with three rounds left.

Sabah, which won against Araz-Nakhchivan with a score of 1:0, was unreachable by increasing the difference with Turan Tovuz to 10. After the results of these two matches, Abbasov's team has no chance to take place not only in the "three", but even in the "four".

It is true that Sumgayit in the 4th place is 9 points ahead of the Tovuz. But even if this difference is eliminated, the result of personal games will not be in favor of the Westerners. Even if several teams have the same points for the 4th place, Turan Tovuz will not be ranked the highest among them.

It should be noted that Turan Tovuz is the 4th team that lost the chance of the European Cup. Gabala, Kapaz and Araz-Nakhchivan also said goodbye to the dream of appearing on the continental stage.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan’s 2 players became the champion of Turkiye with Galatasaray
11:51
Football

Azerbaijan’s 2 players became the champion of Turkiye with Galatasaray

The champion of the 2023/24 season was determined in the last round
Sumgayit repeated the record
11:09
Football

Sumgayit repeated the record

The club scored the 12th draw in the 2023/24 season of the Azerbaijan Premier League
RECORD from Qarabag
10:44
Football

RECORD from Qarabag

The students of Gurban Gurbanov achieved this in the XXXIII round
Neftchi repeated their record
10:38
Football

Neftchi repeated their record

Neftchi conceded 23 goals in away games in the 2023/24 season of the Azerbaijan Premier League
Season ends for Maguire
09:20
Football

Season ends for Maguire

The defender will have to miss almost three weeks due to injury
Atletico's decision regarding Depay
5 May 17:55
Football

Atletico's decision regarding Depay

Atletico will part ways with Memphis Depay in the summer

Most read

Penalty records of Ronaldo and Messi
4 May 10:05
Football

Penalty records of Ronaldo and Messi

The table includes 11 players who scored at least 7 goals from the penalty spot
From Milan to Napoli
4 May 15:53
Football

From Milan to Napoli

The new club of Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has been announced
Messi's WISH
3 May 15:34
Football

Messi's WISH

He has already met with the management of the American club regarding the issue
Our national team finished the European Cup with 14 medals
5 May 18:13
Judo

Our national team finished the European Cup with 14 medals

The European Cup for cadets has ended in Goygol