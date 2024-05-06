Another goodbye to the European dream

Another club in the Azerbaijan Premier League has officially lost its chance to qualify for the European Cup.

Idman.biz reports that the theoretical chances of Turan Tovuz to participate in the continental cups ended in the XXXIII round.

Aykhan Abbasov's students lost 1:2 in the home match against Zira. With that, the Westerners are 10 points away from the settlement club with three rounds left.

Sabah, which won against Araz-Nakhchivan with a score of 1:0, was unreachable by increasing the difference with Turan Tovuz to 10. After the results of these two matches, Abbasov's team has no chance to take place not only in the "three", but even in the "four".

It is true that Sumgayit in the 4th place is 9 points ahead of the Tovuz. But even if this difference is eliminated, the result of personal games will not be in favor of the Westerners. Even if several teams have the same points for the 4th place, Turan Tovuz will not be ranked the highest among them.

It should be noted that Turan Tovuz is the 4th team that lost the chance of the European Cup. Gabala, Kapaz and Araz-Nakhchivan also said goodbye to the dream of appearing on the continental stage.

Idman.biz