PSV for the 25th time

PSV became the champion of the 2023/2024 season in the Dutch Championship.

Idman.biz informs that the representative of Eindhoven achieved this success with 2 rounds left.

In the 32nd round of the Eredivisie, he won against Sparta with a score of 4:2. Having collected 87 points, PSV officially won the Championship, 12 points ahead of their closest follower, Feyenoord.

PSV won the Dutch Championship for the 25th time in its history. The team won the Championship title last time in the 2017/2018 season.

It should be noted that in the last 2 games of the season, Eindhoven will face Fortuna (May 12) and Waalwijk (May 19).

Idman.biz