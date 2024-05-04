After 22 years in the Premier League

The owner of another ticket to the English Premier League has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Ipswich has returned to high support.

It became official in the XLVI round of the Championship. A 2-0 win over Huddersfield allowed Ipswich to return to the Premier League. The club, which was among the strong last time in the 2001/02 season, returned to the elite after 22 years.

It should be noted that Leicester won the first ticket to the Premier League. The last ticket will be awarded after the play-offs between Leeds, Southampton, West Bromwich and Norwich.

Idman.biz