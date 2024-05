The winner of the "Golden Glove" award in the English Premier League has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the award was won by David Raya, the Spanish goalkeeper of Arsenal.

He was the goalkeeper with the most dry games during the season. Raya, who currently has 14 such matches in his account, is unavailable to others. It was caused by Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford conceding a goal against Luton.

It should be noted that Everton settled for one point in this match - 1:1.

Idman.biz