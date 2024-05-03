Qarabag’s 35 opponents in the Champions League

Another team that will participate in the 2024/25 season of the Champions League has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that Crvena zvezda, which won the 7th championship in a row in Serbia, won the 36th ticket to the most prestigious club tournament of the continent.

47 of the 83 teams that will compete for the cup will be announced in the upcoming period. One of the 36 clubs whose participation in the Champions League has been determined is Azerbaijan's champion Qarabag.

Gurban Gurbanov's team will start the competition from the first qualification stage. Aghdam club will be one of the scattered ones in the draw.

Qarabag can face any opponent as it progresses in the tournament. This means that 35 possible opponents of our champion are known.

14 of these teams will start the competition directly from the main stage. Qarabag has to go through 4 rounds to meet them. Crvena zvezda will start the tournament from the playoffs.

League stage

Manchester City (England)

Real (Spain)

PSG (France)

Bayern (Germany)

Leipzig (Germany)

Borussia (D, Germany)

Inter (Italy)

Arsenal (England ) )

Barcelona (Spain)

Bayer (Germany)

Stuttgart (Germany)

Milan (Italy)

PSV (Netherlands)

Feyenoord (Netherlands)

Playoff

Crvena zvezda (Serbia)

II qualifying round

Malmö (Sweden)

Bodo Glimt (Norway)

1st qualifying round

Ferencvárosi (Hungary)

Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Slovan (Slovakia)

HIK (Finland)

Flora (Estonia)

Steaua (Romania)

Klaksvik (Faroe Islands)

Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) )

TNS (Wales)

Dinamo (Minsk, Belarus)

Panevėžys (Lithuania)

Ordabasy (Kazakhstan)

Vikingur (Iceland)

Virtus (San Marino)

RFS (Latvia)

Dinamo (Batumi, Georgia )

Sellye (Slovenia)

Hamrun (Malta)

Larne (Northern Ireland)

It should be noted that the first 2 qualifying rounds will be drawn on June 18-19.

Idman.biz