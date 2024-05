Barcelona to sell every squad member except three untouchable players

Only 3 Barcelona players are untouchable.

Idman.biz reports that they are Pedri, Gavi and Ronaldo Araujo.

Barca striker Lewandowski is among those who could be moved on.

It should be noted that he is expected to become the club's highest-paid player, with a salary of €16million a year after taxes.

