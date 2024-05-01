Mbappe enters the Top-20

The Men's World Best International Goal Scorer 2024 have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that continental club tournaments and those who scored at least 5 goals in the national team were included in the IFFHS schedule.

In the last 4 months of the year, only 20 players achieved this. The list is headed by Akram Afif, a football player of the Qatar national team and Al Sadd. He was happy with 11 goals.

Aymen Hussein (Iraq, Al Quwa) and Musa Al-Taamari (Jordan, Montpellier) share the 2nd and 3rd places with 8 goals.

Note that there are only three Europeans in the list. Mihael Gregoric (Austria, Freiburg), Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Norway, Molde) and Kylian Mbappe (France, PSG), who scored 5 goals each, were included in the top 20. The latter managed to get into the list with the goals he scored last month.

Idman.biz