28 April 2024
Sanskia waiting for Spanish football

28 April 2024 16:27
Government action against the Spanish Football Federation could result in serious sanctions.

Idman.biz reports that FIFA and UEFA will decide on this in May.

On May 13-17, Spanish football will be widely discussed at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok. The reason for this sanction is the government's interference in the affairs of the federation. If the decision is adopted, the Spanish national team may be excluded from EURO-2024, and the country's clubs may be excluded from European Cups next season.

It should be noted that the leadership of the federation announced that it will take all necessary measures to avoid sanctions.

Idman.biz

