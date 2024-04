The prize that Harry Kane, the player of Bayern will receive for his productivity, has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the German club will pay 250,000 euros to the striker.

This was caused by the condition of the contract between Munich and the forward. So, 250,000 prizes are planned for Kane to score 40 goals during the season. Kane scored 40 times in 41 matches of the season.

It should be noted that the English striker also scored 13 assists.

