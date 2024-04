AFFA's Disciplinary Committee discussed the return matches of the semi-final stage of the Azerbaijan Cup.

Idman.biz reports that the institution also gave a fair assessment of what happened after the match between Qarabag and Neftchi.

Outsiders entered the field after that meeting. For this reason, Qarabag was fined 800 manats.

It should be noted that Aghdam club won 4:1 in the home match.

Idman.biz