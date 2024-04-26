AFFA punishes the clubs

26 April 2024
AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the PFL press service.

The events of the XXXI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League were discussed at the meeting. In the game between Turan Tovuz and Sumgayit of the championship, the home team was fined 700 manats. Turan Tovuz will pay 800 AZN for outsiders entering the field after the match. After the end of the first part of the match, the club lost 800 manats due to the fact that foreign objects were thrown onto the field by the fans of the Western team. The guests, whose 4 players received yellow cards, were fined 700 manats.
The club was fined 1,500 manats due to the use of pyrotechnics by the fans of the home team in the match between Qarabag and Gabala.

Jeyhun Nuriyev, who received a red card in the Zira - Neftchi match, was suspended for 1 game. He caused a loss of 500 manats to the stadium owners. Zira was fined 800 AZN for entering the field after the match.

The club was fined 1,000 manats due to massive insulting statements made by fans of the Ganja club during the match between Kapaz and Sabah.

After the match between Araz-Nakhchivan and Sabail, the owners of the stadium lost 800 manats due to outsiders entering the field.

Idman.biz

