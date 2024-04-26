"The clubs are negotiating”

Idman.biz reports that sign the 45-year-old Dutchman gave this statement to ESPN.

"The clubs are negotiating. I am awaiting the outcome. It's no secret I want to go to Liverpool. Now I am waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement. I am confident that will happen. I have the impression that a good offer has already been made. And it seems that Feyenoord is already going to make the highest-paid Dutch transfer fee for a coach.

And somewhere I still have a bit of the idea that I have performed so well in recent years, earned so much money, that Feyenoord is thinking along those lines. Although thinking along might not be the right word when you hear the amounts involved."

After being asked whether they are wishing him well in the potential move, he answered: "Wishing is when you have a clause in your contract, and that's the maximum they're willing to pay. Then you can talk about wishing. Now it's just hard bargaining, which is everyone's right. But I absolutely believe they will reach an agreement."

